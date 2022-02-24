Spectacular Sparky Update 1.0.1

- The SUPERNORMAL difficulty setting has been rebalanced and now has a small amount of dynamic difficulty based on how you play
- Fixed an issue where the screen didn’t resume scrolling after some battles on ultrawide monitors
- Fixed an issue where, in some localizations, dialogue would get stuck and not resume, or would pause for too long, especially in the Melon Head and Dr. Votsit fights
- fixed known issues related to Xbox 360 controllers
- Fixed known issues on high refresh rate monitors
- Fixed some issues with missing text in some localizations
- Fixed line break issues in the Japanese localization, along with other improvements to it
- additional minor bug fixes
Spectacular Sparky update for 24 February 2022
