Spectacular Sparky update for 24 February 2022

Spectacular Sparky Update 1.0.1

  • The SUPERNORMAL difficulty setting has been rebalanced and now has a small amount of dynamic difficulty based on how you play
  • Fixed an issue where the screen didn’t resume scrolling after some battles on ultrawide monitors
  • Fixed an issue where, in some localizations, dialogue would get stuck and not resume, or would pause for too long, especially in the Melon Head and Dr. Votsit fights
  • fixed known issues related to Xbox 360 controllers
  • Fixed known issues on high refresh rate monitors
  • Fixed some issues with missing text in some localizations
  • Fixed line break issues in the Japanese localization, along with other improvements to it
  • additional minor bug fixes

