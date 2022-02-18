 Skip to content

Kamikaze Veggies update for 18 February 2022

First patch!

Build 8230883

Patch nr 1.

  • improved performance on Level Selection
  • improved overall performance, especially on low-quality settings and during destroying objects
  • fixed low audio volume after the kamikaze blast
  • fixed missing veggies discovery animation after starting a new game
  • fixed not disappearing interaction info after returning to the menu (or Level Selection)
  • fixed strange camera rotation when zooming at certain islands (Level Selection)
  • fixed aiming speed on the joystick (a little bit faster)
  • fixed input on mission panels ( axes, mouse move, or ESC button are not taken into account)
  • fixed dithering after the kamikaze blast
  • fixed some translations bugs

