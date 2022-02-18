First patch!

Patch nr 1.
- improved performance on Level Selection
- improved overall performance, especially on low-quality settings and during destroying objects
- fixed low audio volume after the kamikaze blast
- fixed missing veggies discovery animation after starting a new game
- fixed not disappearing interaction info after returning to the menu (or Level Selection)
- fixed strange camera rotation when zooming at certain islands (Level Selection)
- fixed aiming speed on the joystick (a little bit faster)
- fixed input on mission panels ( axes, mouse move, or ESC button are not taken into account)
- fixed dithering after the kamikaze blast
- fixed some translations bugs
Changed files in this update