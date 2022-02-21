 Skip to content

Liftoff update for 21 February 2022

Update 1.4.4 released!

Build 8230876 · Last edited by Wendy

Preparing for some of the next big updates, 1.4.4 irons out a few kinks still standing. Thank you for your feedback!

Changelist

  • Fixed: main menu loading stuck at 50% because of a drone loading error.
  • Fixed: the music radio in the pause menu didn't show.
  • Fixed: multiplayer fixed drone setups not being selectable.
  • Fixed: downloading a drone in the multiplayer menu didn't allow to select them in the drone selection.
  • Fixed: camera angle restriction on the Dquad LRX frame now has sensible values.
  • Updated: adjusted flight controller settings during flight are now immediately applied to the current drone. No more additional reset is required.
  • Updated: Immersion RC logo has been updated to the new logo.
  • Systems prepared for the DJI FPV dlc

