Update 1.4.4 released!

Preparing for some of the next big updates, 1.4.4 irons out a few kinks still standing. Thank you for your feedback!
Changelist
- Fixed: main menu loading stuck at 50% because of a drone loading error.
- Fixed: the music radio in the pause menu didn't show.
- Fixed: multiplayer fixed drone setups not being selectable.
- Fixed: downloading a drone in the multiplayer menu didn't allow to select them in the drone selection.
- Fixed: camera angle restriction on the Dquad LRX frame now has sensible values.
- Updated: adjusted flight controller settings during flight are now immediately applied to the current drone. No more additional reset is required.
- Updated: Immersion RC logo has been updated to the new logo.
- Systems prepared for the DJI FPV dlc
Changed files in this update