As so often after a bigger release, we now have a flurry of smaller releases to fix and improve things. This update does two things: It improves performance in conquest mode, getting rid of pauses related to the road update, and it improves the ability of tracked landships to move across rugged terrain a bit.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 18 February 2022
1.0.23.2 - Performance Fixes, Better Tracks
Patchnotes via Steam Community
