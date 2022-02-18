 Skip to content

The Wizard: WizHarder Edition update for 18 February 2022

Patch 0.5.0f5 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8230424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enabled Steam stats for the level scores report card! This means scores will now be collected and the score averages will be calculated and displayed on the score cards as soon as there have been enough submitted to do so.

Changed files in this update

The Wizard: WizHarder Edition Content Depot 1275601
  • Loading history…
The Wizard: WizHarder Edition Linux Depot Depot 1275602
  • Loading history…
The Wizard: WizHarder Edition Mac Depot Depot 1275603
  • Loading history…
