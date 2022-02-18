 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rocco's Island: Ring to End the Pain update for 18 February 2022

[Update] Early Access Ver. 0.90

Share · View all patches · Build 8230400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

Today we are happy to share our latest update Early Access Ver. 0.90. Rocco's Island: Ring to End the Pain is till on Early Access and we are working hard to polish the game.

On this Update:

  • We are happy to support Spanish, French, Italian, German, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Russian, Japanese & Portuguese languages.
  • New Chapters of Fort Gleide and Game Ending
  • Epilogues hinting on how the stories will develop moving forward
  • We now support Steam Achievements and Leaderboards
  • Enhanced Point & Click mechanics and short keys
  • Enhanced performance for low end PC and graphic cards
  • New intro cinematic revealing Rocco's history
  • New Steam Badges and Trading Cards
  • New Options Menu
  • Enhanced Level Balancing on Match 3 Puzzles
  • Major Enhancement on Sound FX
  • Ending Credits
  • Enhanced Saving Mechanisms
  • Scenic View Points where you can enjoy the atmosphere
  • Enhanced Notification System for the Journal
  • Evelyn's Walking Speed is now 1.5x faster
  • Enhanced Character animation everywhere
  • New Achievements and Leaderboards
  • Additional Keyboard Support (ESC, Spacebar, WASD)

Upcoming Features:

  • Steam Controller Support
  • Minor Bug Fixes
  • Special Thanks Update( Player ID who have contributed on Steam Community)

Thank you for the Wishlist.

See you on our next Update.

Changed files in this update

Rocco's Island: Ring to End the Pain Depot Depot 1394482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.