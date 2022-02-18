Hello all,
Today we are happy to share our latest update Early Access Ver. 0.90. Rocco's Island: Ring to End the Pain is till on Early Access and we are working hard to polish the game.
On this Update:
- We are happy to support Spanish, French, Italian, German, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Russian, Japanese & Portuguese languages.
- New Chapters of Fort Gleide and Game Ending
- Epilogues hinting on how the stories will develop moving forward
- We now support Steam Achievements and Leaderboards
- Enhanced Point & Click mechanics and short keys
- Enhanced performance for low end PC and graphic cards
- New intro cinematic revealing Rocco's history
- New Steam Badges and Trading Cards
- New Options Menu
- Enhanced Level Balancing on Match 3 Puzzles
- Major Enhancement on Sound FX
- Ending Credits
- Enhanced Saving Mechanisms
- Scenic View Points where you can enjoy the atmosphere
- Enhanced Notification System for the Journal
- Evelyn's Walking Speed is now 1.5x faster
- Enhanced Character animation everywhere
- New Achievements and Leaderboards
- Additional Keyboard Support (ESC, Spacebar, WASD)
Upcoming Features:
- Steam Controller Support
- Minor Bug Fixes
- Special Thanks Update( Player ID who have contributed on Steam Community)
Thank you for the Wishlist.
See you on our next Update.
Changed files in this update