Dry Visit - Dive into underwater archaeological sites - iMARECulture update for 18 February 2022

Patch note (1.1.1)

Good news! You can now explore a new Underwater Site added: the Mazotos shipwreck in Cyprus.

In 2006, a shipwreck was found accidentally by divers, at a depth of 45 meters off the coast near Mazotos village, Larnaca District. It is the first shipwreck of the fourth century BC located in the South East Mediterranean carrying Chian amphorae, at a depth where divers can work. This is of noteworthy significance as its research sheds light on issues concerning sea routes and trade relations between the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean during the late Classical period. The high level of the site's preservation classifies it among the rare cases of shipwrecks in the Mediterranean where the internal stratigraphy and the various phases of the site's formation processes can be studied in detail

