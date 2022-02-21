 Skip to content

RAYZE update for 21 February 2022

RAYZE 2.0 is here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

RAYZERS!

It's time to attack those leaderboards again - RAYZE 2.0 (also known as Season 2) is here, with new tracks, lot's of polish, and quality-of-life improvements. Get your gaming mouse in fighting shape, cause it won't be a walk in the digital park.

The update comes with:

  • New "Time Attack" mode with brand new tracks and leaderboards to conquer
  • Revamped main menu
  • Leaderboard display and sync performance improved
  • Option to turn off the impact particle explosion
  • Option to turn of the warp chain visualisation
  • Option to toggle screen shake on and off
  • Option to choose your crosshair style

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1689190/RAYZE/

The update comes with a special promo - you can get RAYZE 30% off (starting 10am PT), so tell your friends and frenemies that you want to race in the leaderboards.

Ready? 3... 2... 1...

Changed files in this update

