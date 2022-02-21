RAYZE 2.0 is here!

RAYZERS!
It's time to attack those leaderboards again - RAYZE 2.0 (also known as Season 2) is here, with new tracks, lot's of polish, and quality-of-life improvements. Get your gaming mouse in fighting shape, cause it won't be a walk in the digital park.
The update comes with:
- New "Time Attack" mode with brand new tracks and leaderboards to conquer
- Revamped main menu
- Leaderboard display and sync performance improved
- Option to turn off the impact particle explosion
- Option to turn of the warp chain visualisation
- Option to toggle screen shake on and off
- Option to choose your crosshair style
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1689190/RAYZE/
The update comes with a special promo - you can get RAYZE 30% off (starting 10am PT), so tell your friends and frenemies that you want to race in the leaderboards.
Changed files in this update