RAYZE 2.0 is here!

RAYZERS!

It's time to attack those leaderboards again - RAYZE 2.0 (also known as Season 2) is here, with new tracks, lot's of polish, and quality-of-life improvements. Get your gaming mouse in fighting shape, cause it won't be a walk in the digital park.

YouTube

The update comes with:

New "Time Attack" mode with brand new tracks and leaderboards to conquer

Revamped main menu

Leaderboard display and sync performance improved

Option to turn off the impact particle explosion

Option to turn of the warp chain visualisation

Option to toggle screen shake on and off

Option to choose your crosshair style

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1689190/RAYZE/

The update comes with a special promo - you can get RAYZE 30% off (starting 10am PT), so tell your friends and frenemies that you want to race in the leaderboards.

Ready? 3... 2... 1...