Patch 1.01

Hello folks!
A new update is available.
We added 3 difficulty levels:
- No enemies
- Normal
- Hard
You can set the difficulty from the option menu.
We fixed also some bugs.
Enjoy the new release.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello folks!
A new update is available.
We added 3 difficulty levels:
You can set the difficulty from the option menu.
We fixed also some bugs.
Enjoy the new release.
Changed files in this update