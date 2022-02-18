 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cuccchi update for 18 February 2022

Patch 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 8230296 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello folks!

A new update is available.

We added 3 difficulty levels:

  • No enemies
  • Normal
  • Hard

You can set the difficulty from the option menu.

We fixed also some bugs.

Enjoy the new release.

Changed files in this update

Cuccchi Content Depot 1677141
  • Loading history…
Depot: Cuccchi - MAC Depot 1677142
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.