My Dream Girl update for 18 February 2022

Welcome to My Dream Girl Clicker!

My Dream Girl update for 18 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game will see a lot of improvements in the next few weeks, including – new beautiful maps, achievements, more polished animations and optimised build to be friendly with older machines.

Please join our steam community group and share your thoughts on our game!

Relax, have fun and see you soon ;)

