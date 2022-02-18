Update 2.1.302. Keybinding menu and updated animations

Keybinding and other improvements
- Added a menu for binding control keys in the game settings. The old window before starting the game is removed, and if you changed controls, you will need to remap it.
- Increased the reward in the final chest of the Hidden Thicket on Plague Island.
- Updated some of the animations of basic actions and abilities.
- Light and Heavy armor abilities now have visual effects.
- Updated icons for buttons in daily quests and the guild window.
- Cranberries have been added to spawns on the main continent.
- Information about the need to complete quests through the journal window is now clearer.
- Reduced the number of trees in the southern region.
- Removed Christmas recipes from the crafting book.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug due to which the pet's health bar after being summoned was not full.
- Fixed a bug with the grape stage timer.
- Fixed a bug due to which disconnecting from the server in the Hidden Thicket resulted in the player appearing on the continent instead of the plague island.
- Fixed a bug due to which the surfaces in the southern region did not get wet during rain.
- Fixed a bug due to which part of the ocean was visible in a canyon.
Changed files in this update