Patch Notes 2.36
Paid DLC
- New Playable Predator - Wolf
Free Update
- New Fireteam mask “Nolan” is now available at Level 250
General
- Various Crash Fixes
- Backwater (Night Variant) has been reenabled and will once again show up in the map rotation
- Fixed an issue on the Excavation Mission "Compromise of Safety" where objective markers were appearing at the wrong time/out of order
Fireteam
General
- Fixed an issue with Dante's death cry not playing during Long Claim cinematics
- Last Man Standing now properly plays a sound when activated
Predator
General
- Fixed an issue where the “Scars” customization option was not working properly with the Captured mask
- Fixed an issue where the Falconer Predator’s Plasma Caster would clip through the shoulder
- Fixed an issue where Mr. Black's Predlocks were behaving erratically in the Customization menu
- Fixed an issue where Exiled Predator Armor Styles "Requiem" and "Nova" were using the same swatch
- Fixed an issue where the Steam exclusive Exiled Armor skin was displaying the incorrect pattern
- Fixed an issue that allowed the Predator to equip the War Club variant Hook while in Predkour
- Weapons
- Hand Held Plasma Caster
- Increased Base Damage
- Increase Splash Damage
- Increased Magazine Size
