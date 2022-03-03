 Skip to content

Predator: Hunting Grounds update for 3 March 2022

Patch Notes 2.36

Paid DLC

  • New Playable Predator - Wolf

Free Update

  • New Fireteam mask “Nolan” is now available at Level 250

General

  • Various Crash Fixes
  • Backwater (Night Variant) has been reenabled and will once again show up in the map rotation
  • Fixed an issue on the Excavation Mission "Compromise of Safety" where objective markers were appearing at the wrong time/out of order

Fireteam

General

  • Fixed an issue with Dante's death cry not playing during Long Claim cinematics
  • Last Man Standing now properly plays a sound when activated

Predator

General

  • Fixed an issue where the “Scars” customization option was not working properly with the Captured mask
  • Fixed an issue where the Falconer Predator’s Plasma Caster would clip through the shoulder
  • Fixed an issue where Mr. Black's Predlocks were behaving erratically in the Customization menu
  • Fixed an issue where Exiled Predator Armor Styles "Requiem" and "Nova" were using the same swatch
  • Fixed an issue where the Steam exclusive Exiled Armor skin was displaying the incorrect pattern
  • Fixed an issue that allowed the Predator to equip the War Club variant Hook while in Predkour
  • Weapons
  • Hand Held Plasma Caster
  • Increased Base Damage
  • Increase Splash Damage
  • Increased Magazine Size

