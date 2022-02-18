V-Skin 1.0.1

Highlights of this update:
- Update UI interface style
- Updated UI interface configuration to allow users to operate better
- The function of reducing the size of each parameter is added to the general parameters, and the parameter window can be reduced to reduce the problem of wrong operation.
In addition, the following improvements and bug fixes have been made:
- 2D background name wrong
- Hotkey parameter name is different from option
- Fixed the problem that the face compensation parameters were occasionally not automatically captured after setting the camera
