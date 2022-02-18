 Skip to content

V-Skin update for 18 February 2022

V-Skin 1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights of this update:

  • Update UI interface style
  • Updated UI interface configuration to allow users to operate better
  • The function of reducing the size of each parameter is added to the general parameters, and the parameter window can be reduced to reduce the problem of wrong operation.

In addition, the following improvements and bug fixes have been made:

  • 2D background name wrong
  • Hotkey parameter name is different from option
  • Fixed the problem that the face compensation parameters were occasionally not automatically captured after setting the camera

If you have any questions, you can ask them on facebook and twitter:

https://www.facebook.com/QB-Maker-Studio-100179959159741

https://twitter.com/qb_makerstudio

@qb_makerstudio

