Hokko Life update for 18 February 2022

'Spring' Creator Challenge - Vote for your favourites!

It's time to spring into action and pick your favourites from our latest Creator Challenge! 🌼

Vote here: bit.ly/hokkochallenge19

And choose the next challenge theme here: bit.ly/hokkotheme20

