 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 18 February 2022

Update v2.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8228466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Windows 7 users should be able to start the game again
  • Offline rewards in idle areas didn't reward [spoiler]BLCs/MLCs[/spoiler]
  • Unique Leaves button text fixed
  • Some UI buttons didn't work (lowering something in the options menu, e.g.)
  • Shop prices weren't applied correctly with discounts
  • Added an option to toggle the shorthand display of all auto-collected materials

Changed files in this update

Leaf Blower Idle Content Depot 1468261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.