- Windows 7 users should be able to start the game again
- Offline rewards in idle areas didn't reward [spoiler]BLCs/MLCs[/spoiler]
- Unique Leaves button text fixed
- Some UI buttons didn't work (lowering something in the options menu, e.g.)
- Shop prices weren't applied correctly with discounts
- Added an option to toggle the shorthand display of all auto-collected materials
Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 18 February 2022
Update v2.8.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update