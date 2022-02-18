Patch Note 0.34 is now live! Here is our first update for INTERASTRA, we are not slowing down! We listen to your valuable feedback, and we try to make our production meet all expectations! As previously reported, we will systematically publish improvements!
This is a list of the latest changes:
Fixed:
- Fixed the battery regeneration exploit
- Translation repair
- Add-on food/hydration repair
- Collapsing repair (S4-N99)
- Outline of the blueprint repair
- Improving the running / walking sound when the player is on the platform
- After loading the save, the Interest Point is reset to its original value
- Repair of picking Small Power Cell and Large Power Cell system
Updated:
- The thirst and hunger bar decrease speed has been reduced by 20%
- New equipment icons have been added that allow items to be thrown or destroyed
- The corridor has been rebuilt, M5-HR00M (Ruins)
- The lowered the temperature on the S4-N99 5 degrees down
- When building a rocket, only the space where the player has to put the item is shown
- The blue glow effect of already made rocket components has been turned off
- The player has more influence on the direction he moves during the fall, value changed from 0.002 to 0.003
- One of the opponents' health has decreased (50%)
- Object edges no longer block the player
- Health regenerated by nanobots has been reduced by 50%
- A voice prompt is triggered when your health drops below 25 points
- A voice prompt is triggered when your oxygen level drops below 25 points
- A voice prompt is triggered when your temperature level is too low or too high
- Damage taken from bad heat reduced by 33% (ranging from 40-41 and 33-32), old damage is applied beyond these values
Changed files in this update