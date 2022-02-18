 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 18 February 2022

Update 2022/2/18

Share · View all patches · Build 8227913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Changed the message on the wipeout screen when you are wiped out in the rocks.

Fixes

  • After the update on Feb. 17, the labyrinth was not drawn correctly when the ceiling and floor of the teleporter and the teleport destination were different from each other.
  • when using "Find character" in a labyrinth and if a character is found. pressing the left key on the controller will be processed improperly.
  • When the spell "Cure All" is cast, the color of the text displayed for characters with the maximum HP even if they have abnormal conditions is different than expected.
  • When the English indeterminate name was too long, it was not displayed properly in Monster Dictionary.

Changed files in this update

Wizardry The Five Ordeals Content Depot 1308701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.