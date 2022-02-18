Update 2022/2/18

Updates
- Changed the message on the wipeout screen when you are wiped out in the rocks.
Fixes
- After the update on Feb. 17, the labyrinth was not drawn correctly when the ceiling and floor of the teleporter and the teleport destination were different from each other.
- when using "Find character" in a labyrinth and if a character is found. pressing the left key on the controller will be processed improperly.
- When the spell "Cure All" is cast, the color of the text displayed for characters with the maximum HP even if they have abnormal conditions is different than expected.
- When the English indeterminate name was too long, it was not displayed properly in Monster Dictionary.
Changed files in this update