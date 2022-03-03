AH3X Bug Fix (3rd Mar, 2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8227881 · Last edited 3 March 2022 – 07:06:04 UTC by Wendy



The Steam version of Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX SIX STARS!!!!!! XTEND has been updated to fix bugs.

・Fixed freezing bugs

Example：

Using Dark Heart's Super Attacks "Hiyoku Tengen'ha" or "Goudan Messenga"

Using Eko's Critical Heart "Gentlemen!!"

Using Pistrix' Super Attack "Shark Tornado"

Meeting certain conditions when using Life Arcana Parace L'sia

Etc

・Fixed graphical errors

Example：

Certain attacks with the Mirror Arcana when matched against Dark Heart

Using the Blood Arcana Ichor's projectile attacks

Using the Life Arcana Parace L'sia's projectile attacks

Etc

・Fixed a bug that prevented Dark Heart from appearing during Random Character Select.

・Fixed an issue where projectiles would cancel Arcana Burst, projectile-like Critical Hearts, and Arcana Blaze.

(This differed from previous versions)

・Adjusted the behavior of some projectiles, due to the change in screen ratio.