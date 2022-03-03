AH3X Bug Fix (3rd Mar, 2022)

The Steam version of Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX SIX STARS!!!!!! XTEND has been updated to fix bugs.
・Fixed freezing bugs
Example：
Using Dark Heart's Super Attacks "Hiyoku Tengen'ha" or "Goudan Messenga"
Using Eko's Critical Heart "Gentlemen!!"
Using Pistrix' Super Attack "Shark Tornado"
Meeting certain conditions when using Life Arcana Parace L'sia
Etc
・Fixed graphical errors
Example：
Certain attacks with the Mirror Arcana when matched against Dark Heart
Using the Blood Arcana Ichor's projectile attacks
Using the Life Arcana Parace L'sia's projectile attacks
Etc
・Fixed a bug that prevented Dark Heart from appearing during Random Character Select.
・Fixed an issue where projectiles would cancel Arcana Burst, projectile-like Critical Hearts, and Arcana Blaze.
(This differed from previous versions)
・Adjusted the behavior of some projectiles, due to the change in screen ratio.
Changed files in this update