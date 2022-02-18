Stable Version Patch Notes - v0.84.241.894

Hello everyone, we have closed the Lunar New Year related content . The details are as follows:
- Close the recipes for rice cakes, dumplings, glutinous rice balls, Tusu wine and firework
- Closed the building fireworks and the auspicious animal square
- Removed holiday related events.
- The new game will no longer give rice seeds, and the rice production will be restored
- Removed gifts from holiday events.
- Close the decoration of the main menu
- Civic clothing color returned to normal
Changed files in this update