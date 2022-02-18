 Skip to content

Settlement Survival update for 18 February 2022

Stable Version Patch Notes - v0.84.241.894

Build 8227794

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we have closed the Lunar New Year related content . The details are as follows:

  • Close the recipes for rice cakes, dumplings, glutinous rice balls, Tusu wine and firework
  • Closed the building fireworks and the auspicious animal square
  • Removed holiday related events.
  • The new game will no longer give rice seeds, and the rice production will be restored
  • Removed gifts from holiday events.
  • Close the decoration of the main menu
  • Civic clothing color returned to normal

Changed files in this update

