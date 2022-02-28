 Skip to content

Grow: Song of the Evertree update for 28 February 2022

UPDATE: Winds of Change

Grow: Song of the Evertree update for 28 February 2022

UPDATE: Winds of Change

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Builderkin have made some important improvements you should know about:

  • many frame rate related optimisations
  • increased stability due to memory usage reduction
  • resolved a number of subtle memory leaks
  • save file size optimisations, and speed increase of autosave.

Builderkin says this is very important for console players, but PC players will also gain a lot from this.

Builderkin also thought you should be aware that:

  • they have increased the spawn chance of mining nodes in caves
  • the Inn interior lighting has been updated
  • they've Reduced extreme darkness of Fungi biome colour palettes
  • platforming difficulties reduced, especially in Song Fragment Vaults 3 / 6 / 7
  • they have added the ability to remove customisation items from nature reserves
  • lost items are now a little easier to find

Coppertop would like you to know that he is hungry, and is now accepting some new tasty items...

  • Added ancient coins to alchemy
  • Added NPC tokens and building tokens to alchemy
  • ...and now your Flying Companion can travel around town at night

Shopkin and Itemkin have teamed up to bring you:

  • a new storefront that sells NPC customisation removal items at the Inn

  • items that allow removal of NPC customisation items for...

    • hair
    • hair dye
    • facial hair
    • blemish
    • accessory (eg glasses)
    • hat

Additionally, Itemkin has some new goodies for you to enjoy...

  • Lots (and lots!) of new wallpapers
  • Some very special new clothing and hats

Elderkin has advised us that...

  • Something is afoot in Where-Ever. You should investigate!



Sightings of a local legend have emerged... What could it be?!

We managed to get Photograkin to stop long enough to provide us details on Photo Mode...

  • Player can now choose their facial expression
  • The number of selfie poses has been massively increased
  • Selfie poses will set a default expression, which can now be overridden by the player
  • Option to selectively Hide/Show tool in hand

And lasly, in true Fixerkin fashion, there's A LOT of fixing going on:

  • Fix for relationships not reaching 5 hearts
  • Resolved issue with 'Blueprint Bonanza' unlocking
  • Fixed issue with some achievements not being retroactively recognized as unlocked
  • Fixed issue on bridges where NPC's would get a little... lost
  • Fix issue resulting in the player holding an invisible object
  • Fixed issues with DailyEvents not triggering, or triggering much later than expected
  • Resolved issue where 'daily event cooldown timer' was being ignored, allowing daily events to trigger back-to-back
  • Fix for invisible chest in Pallas' cave sequence
  • Fixed some unexpected chest behaviour causing instability
  • Fixed a rounding error, ensuring Book Harmony UI and Harmony Stone UI report the same numbers
  • Clear 'Completed Quests' List on Reset
  • Fix for rare crash when processing interact item hud
  • Fix exception when automated sleep operation is executed first
  • Resolved control issue on arcade game; now uses generic interact, so it's more easily operated on PC
  • fix for glitch causing arcade music to play outside of arcade game
  • Fixed issue with loot tables being incorrect for certain gacha machines
  • Updated the text on the expert token items to reflect Dream Job re-roll
  • Fix for the dirt mound showing in UI previews of flower objects
  • Refactored fishing loot table so it respected the building quest requirements
  • Fixed issue where player gets stuck in 3 areas of meadow cliff geometry
  • Fixed issue where player gets stuck in flour mill interior
  • Minor stalagmite position adjustment to stop potential player stuck issue in 2 caves
  • Fix for player getting stuck in rocks in Everkin Village
  • Fix for Player able to get under the water at the edge of the world
  • Fixed an issue with adopted critters persisting through a new save from a previous game session
  • Adjusted duration of RepairDocks and HarmonyStone timed tutorials to get Coppertop to chill out a bit
  • Ensure sliding puzzles contribute to puzzle complete stat
  • Ensure tool wheel is correctly closed if state changes
  • Fixed cursor selection within daily updates
  • fix for npc relationships incorrectly showing renamed npc names
  • Resolved issue where player got stuck in the Alchemy Tutorial
  • Fixed issue with world stats not correctly counting districts
  • Strange Seeds no longer display 'pending work' icon on tree view
  • Resolved issue with 'build building' goals not triggering when expected
  • Prevent district blockers from being interacted with until docks repair has been started
  • Fix call-to-action particle effects on first day not tracking correctly when leaving/entering or saving/loading
  • Nature reserves don't spawn flowers/shrubs/trees until they're slotted

As always, we hope you enjoy!

