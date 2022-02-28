UPDATE: Winds of Change

Builderkin have made some important improvements you should know about:
- many frame rate related optimisations
- increased stability due to memory usage reduction
- resolved a number of subtle memory leaks
- save file size optimisations, and speed increase of autosave.
Builderkin says this is very important for console players, but PC players will also gain a lot from this.
Builderkin also thought you should be aware that:
- they have increased the spawn chance of mining nodes in caves
- the Inn interior lighting has been updated
- they've Reduced extreme darkness of Fungi biome colour palettes
- platforming difficulties reduced, especially in Song Fragment Vaults 3 / 6 / 7
- they have added the ability to remove customisation items from nature reserves
- lost items are now a little easier to find
Coppertop would like you to know that he is hungry, and is now accepting some new tasty items...
- Added ancient coins to alchemy
- Added NPC tokens and building tokens to alchemy
Navikin has made some adjustments...
- ...and now your Flying Companion can travel around town at night
Shopkin and Itemkin have teamed up to bring you:

a new storefront that sells NPC customisation removal items at the Inn

items that allow removal of NPC customisation items for...
- hair
- hair dye
- facial hair
- blemish
- accessory (eg glasses)
- hat
Additionally, Itemkin has some new goodies for you to enjoy...
- Lots (and lots!) of new wallpapers
- Some very special new clothing and hats
Elderkin has advised us that...
- Something is afoot in Where-Ever. You should investigate!
Sightings of a local legend have emerged... What could it be?!
We managed to get Photograkin to stop long enough to provide us details on Photo Mode...
- Player can now choose their facial expression
- The number of selfie poses has been massively increased
- Selfie poses will set a default expression, which can now be overridden by the player
- Option to selectively Hide/Show tool in hand
And lasly, in true Fixerkin fashion, there's A LOT of fixing going on:
- Fix for relationships not reaching 5 hearts
- Resolved issue with 'Blueprint Bonanza' unlocking
- Fixed issue with some achievements not being retroactively recognized as unlocked
- Fixed issue on bridges where NPC's would get a little... lost
- Fix issue resulting in the player holding an invisible object
- Fixed issues with DailyEvents not triggering, or triggering much later than expected
- Resolved issue where 'daily event cooldown timer' was being ignored, allowing daily events to trigger back-to-back
- Fix for invisible chest in Pallas' cave sequence
- Fixed some unexpected chest behaviour causing instability
- Fixed a rounding error, ensuring Book Harmony UI and Harmony Stone UI report the same numbers
- Clear 'Completed Quests' List on Reset
- Fix for rare crash when processing interact item hud
- Fix exception when automated sleep operation is executed first
- Resolved control issue on arcade game; now uses generic interact, so it's more easily operated on PC
- fix for glitch causing arcade music to play outside of arcade game
- Fixed issue with loot tables being incorrect for certain gacha machines
- Updated the text on the expert token items to reflect Dream Job re-roll
- Fix for the dirt mound showing in UI previews of flower objects
- Refactored fishing loot table so it respected the building quest requirements
- Fixed issue where player gets stuck in 3 areas of meadow cliff geometry
- Fixed issue where player gets stuck in flour mill interior
- Minor stalagmite position adjustment to stop potential player stuck issue in 2 caves
- Fix for player getting stuck in rocks in Everkin Village
- Fix for Player able to get under the water at the edge of the world
- Fixed an issue with adopted critters persisting through a new save from a previous game session
- Adjusted duration of RepairDocks and HarmonyStone timed tutorials to get Coppertop to chill out a bit
- Ensure sliding puzzles contribute to puzzle complete stat
- Ensure tool wheel is correctly closed if state changes
- Fixed cursor selection within daily updates
- fix for npc relationships incorrectly showing renamed npc names
- Resolved issue where player got stuck in the Alchemy Tutorial
- Fixed issue with world stats not correctly counting districts
- Strange Seeds no longer display 'pending work' icon on tree view
- Resolved issue with 'build building' goals not triggering when expected
- Prevent district blockers from being interacted with until docks repair has been started
- Fix call-to-action particle effects on first day not tracking correctly when leaving/entering or saving/loading
- Nature reserves don't spawn flowers/shrubs/trees until they're slotted
As always, we hope you enjoy!
