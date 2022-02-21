fpsVR - 1.22

The fpsVR has been updated with the following changes:
Windows 11:
- Features to minimize the appearance of issue with Windows 11 (continuous frame drops). See tab "Windows 11" in settings.
Important note for Oculus headset users: check settings, you need to enable the Oculus service window for this functionality to work properly.
If you don't want to use this functionality, you can disable it in the settings (one option is enabled by default). But please pay attention to this guide, which describes recommendations for bypassing this issue manually. The guide also describes the issue itself.
- The fpsVR desktop window will no longer open at startup if fpsVR is running under Windows 11. You can still open a window using the tray icon. (Windows 10: Window is also disabled now by default, but the next time you start fpsVR, it will be restored to its previous state).
Note: fpsVR settings available in VR: open the SteamVR dashboard (SteamVR user interface in VR), there will be a small fpsVR button.
fpsVR settings are also available on the desktop: there is a blue icon in the Windows tray, through this icon you can open the fpsVR settings.
Other:
- Complete reworking of the keyboard shortcuts emulation functionality for the desktop utilities overlay (can be enabled in settings, tab "Overlays") and the Utilities tab in fpsVR settings. Visible changes are: the ability to edit keyboard shortcuts, the ability to use the Win key. The ability to emulate keyboard shortcuts when opening and closing the dashboard (for example, to pause video recording of your gameplay while you have the dashboard open). See Utilities tab in the fpsVR settings.
- Overlay (full version) now shows more information about current resolution settings
- Adjustment range changed: Twist Rate Setting (settings -> Cable Untangling tab -> More settings)
- Default value for "Fadeout Angle" changed from 50 to 80 (settings -> Overlays tab -> Other Settings) (Due to the fact that beginners simply do not notice the overlay at the initial settings and do not understand where to look for it.)
- Other minor fixes and tweaks
Changed files in this update