New Patch: Khor'minos and Wayfort Expansions!

0.4.34 Patch Notes:
- Khor'minos's Main Street is now accessible, along with three new romancable NPCs (Serena, Livrea, and Vitra). Vitra comes with a new pregnancy for the PC!
- Daliza has a chunk of new content, including sleeping with her at the Wayfort, plus a new optional threesome with Jael'yn (which works for both demon and maid paths, though only the latter has a new CG by Akira)!
- There's a new bedmate-choosing UI for the inn, camp, and fort.
- Substantial more Aileh relationship progress has been unlocked, plus a new CG!.
- After completing CaliseQuest #1 and tipping Livrea at least once, you can find the bovine bard at the milker stall which leads to a date, and then to some repeatable sex scenes with her. Moo!
- Fem!Keros has three new sex scenes.
- Byvernia has a new encounter that can occur in the Old Forest, Foothills, or Harvest Valley. Requires having fucked her before, and you need to beat her in combat in her normal encounter to refresh it. Includes a CG with 2 variants (by Anon)!
- A new Cait/Quin talk is available in the Temple of Mallach.
- Balak’s begun work on a sweeping set of changes to the game’s underlying combat and character mechanics.
- New Busts: Ring Slaver, Kazuo’s Puppets, and Fem!Keros “Pregnant” version.
What's New in Mechanics Land?
- Affinities have been removed; they now are merely suggestions for what Attributes best match your class on the level screen.
- You can highlight Armor/Ward/Focus to see the actual damage reduction percentages they represent.
- Camping Supplies now stack!
- The Warrior’s Veteran perk now grants a small Attack Power boost if you aren’t wearing Heavy armor.
- Staggered now says what it actually does.
- Overburdened is no longer a combat-relevant debuff.
- The Libidinous and Reserved perks now work correctly.
- The Blessed condition now no longer adds to its own duration.
- The Pain Slut Choker now works correctly.
- Countless other bugfixes and text tweaks.
Changed files in this update