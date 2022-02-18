 Skip to content

Holy Purge update for 18 February 2022

Update V 1.0.2

Build 8226575

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Version 1.0.2

This updates the game with more clear objectives.

  • The key is easier to find. They are now highlight Red.
  • Objectives Update Message now appears for all relevant Objectives
  • New Wind Mill Key and Wind Mill Door Indicator
  • Heavy Cross Locations are Highlighted Brighter
  • Hey Bale Objectives now have White Cross Indicators

Update Version 1.0.1

Performance Optimization. Looping Hitch in frame rates now removed

  • Text Chat improved
  • Various other bugs and fixes
  • Optimized various game play elements

