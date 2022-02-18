Update V 1.0.2

Update Version 1.0.2
This updates the game with more clear objectives.
- The key is easier to find. They are now highlight Red.
- Objectives Update Message now appears for all relevant Objectives
- New Wind Mill Key and Wind Mill Door Indicator
- Heavy Cross Locations are Highlighted Brighter
- Hey Bale Objectives now have White Cross Indicators
Update Version 1.0.1
Performance Optimization. Looping Hitch in frame rates now removed
- Text Chat improved
- Various other bugs and fixes
- Optimized various game play elements
Changed files in this update