Discord Rich Me! vC1 - Preparing to leave Early Access

Version vC1: 18th February, 2022 [Early Access End Update 1]
- Fixed a lot of issues during the boot of the application
- Huge optimization at the DRM verification
- Added a button "Tutorial" for new users
- Added notification system (for announcements, events, etc)
- Potential fix for Steamworks.mfx error
- Potential fix for the application getting stuck in the first loading
- Added a verification if Discord Client is open
- Recreated Windows Status code
- Added a new image when users are using the "Explorer" process for Windows Status
- Now Windows Status supports emojis!
- Some interface improvements
- Started to remove the "Remote" option
- Started the code of Steamworks Achievements communication rework
- Removed some files from source to prevent from being cracked. (Thank you Tims World TV)
- Moved the "close" and "minimize" buttons for the right side
- Fixed "Online Users" for every frame
- Decreased the FPS support to 30 to prevent high CPU and GPU usages
- Decreased the DirectX version to 9
- Started the Discord Rich Me! Lite programming, free but limited version of Discord Rich Me!
- Testing: Increased the rate limit of DRM < Discord communication so your dynamic statuses will be shown
- Changed "Timed Presences" and "Button Presences" icons
Changed files in this update