 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Discord Rich Me! update for 18 February 2022

Discord Rich Me! vC1 - Preparing to leave Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 8226287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version vC1: 18th February, 2022 [Early Access End Update 1]

  • Fixed a lot of issues during the boot of the application
  • Huge optimization at the DRM verification
  • Added a button "Tutorial" for new users
  • Added notification system (for announcements, events, etc)
  • Potential fix for Steamworks.mfx error
  • Potential fix for the application getting stuck in the first loading
  • Added a verification if Discord Client is open
  • Recreated Windows Status code
  • Added a new image when users are using the "Explorer" process for Windows Status
  • Now Windows Status supports emojis!
  • Some interface improvements
  • Started to remove the "Remote" option
  • Started the code of Steamworks Achievements communication rework
  • Removed some files from source to prevent from being cracked. (Thank you Tims World TV)
  • Moved the "close" and "minimize" buttons for the right side
  • Fixed "Online Users" for every frame
  • Decreased the FPS support to 30 to prevent high CPU and GPU usages
  • Decreased the DirectX version to 9
  • Started the Discord Rich Me! Lite programming, free but limited version of Discord Rich Me!
  • Testing: Increased the rate limit of DRM < Discord communication so your dynamic statuses will be shown
  • Changed "Timed Presences" and "Button Presences" icons

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1252401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.