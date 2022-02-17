- Fixed rotation after being launched from cannon.
- Resized cannons.
- Fixed catapult bug, not showing proper effects after launching.
- Glitch where it always assumes a controller is in use.
- Investigate odd lag if catapulting into the ground after having long air time.
- Added better splash screen to stop blinding new players.
- Fixed landing explosion destruction.
- Fixed constant landing explosions if jumped at right time, instead able to do two before cool down.
- Changed mechanics in Smashapult to roll up rubble.
- Game controller and keyboard is saved, so prompts come up properly.
Loco Launcher update for 17 February 2022
Update Notes for February 17th, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update