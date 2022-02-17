 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 17 February 2022

Update 0.10.9.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹The camera now has dynamic properties that change depending on the size of your dinosaur, such as minimum/maximum zoom distance, zoom per scrollwheel movement, and offset from the center of the dinosaur.

🔹Dinosaurs' movement speed now scales based on their size in addition to being based off their growth stage.

🔹Adjusted the movement speed of Oviraptor, Protoceratops, and Compsognathus.

🔹Adjusted the turn speed of Protoceratops and Compsognathus.

🔹Compsognathus, Dimorphodon, and Meganuera hatchling, juvenile, and sub-adult sizes have been reduced.

🔹Tyrannosaurus family size at the nest has been reduced to 5, down from 10.

