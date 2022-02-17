 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 17 February 2022

Noble Fates 0.24.0.21 released!

Build 8225339

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

Fix for crash related to Escapees  

Room Detection  
Fix bug that caused Animals to be considered part of rooms and prevent ownership of them. No. Bad animals.  

Orders  
Improve Right-Click targeting  
Right-Clicking multiple times on a spot will cycle through targets

Production Commands  
Take specific ingredients into account for maintain commands  
Fix maintain checking for assigned commands   

Ruler Esteem  
A Ruler who dislikes someone will no longer get negative esteem hits to an exceeded need for someone  
A Ruler who dislikes someone will take pleasure in their sadness about belongings being taken  

Escapee Moment  
Fix for Escapee moment resolving before pursuers arrive in certain circumstances     

Skulls  
Don't require a real skull to be built before unlocking Stone Skulls```

