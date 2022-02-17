Noble Fates 0.24.0.21 released!

Fix for crash related to Escapees
Room Detection
Fix bug that caused Animals to be considered part of rooms and prevent ownership of them. No. Bad animals.
Orders
Improve Right-Click targeting
Right-Clicking multiple times on a spot will cycle through targets
Production Commands
Take specific ingredients into account for maintain commands
Fix maintain checking for assigned commands
Ruler Esteem
A Ruler who dislikes someone will no longer get negative esteem hits to an exceeded need for someone
A Ruler who dislikes someone will take pleasure in their sadness about belongings being taken
Escapee Moment
Fix for Escapee moment resolving before pursuers arrive in certain circumstances
Skulls
Don't require a real skull to be built before unlocking Stone Skulls```
