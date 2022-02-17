Loot filter search field!

Version 0.55509161
🎯 [Loot filter] It is now possible to set a loot filter using text (using a regex).
🎯 [Loot filter] The highlighting of items in the inventory has been improved.
🎯 [Map] The map can now also render sectors that have been unloaded from memory.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a minor issue related to UI widget highlighting.
🎯 [Bugfix] Sound effects volume is now correctly set to the saved value when the game starts.
🎯 [Bugfix] The steering mode no longer changes when the cursor is above UI widgets.
Changed files in this update