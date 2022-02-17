 Skip to content

Nienix update for 17 February 2022

Loot filter search field!

View all patches · Build 8225316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509161

🎯 [Loot filter] It is now possible to set a loot filter using text (using a regex).

🎯 [Loot filter] The highlighting of items in the inventory has been improved.

🎯 [Map] The map can now also render sectors that have been unloaded from memory.

🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a minor issue related to UI widget highlighting.

🎯 [Bugfix] Sound effects volume is now correctly set to the saved value when the game starts.

🎯 [Bugfix] The steering mode no longer changes when the cursor is above UI widgets.

