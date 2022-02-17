Key Rebinding for keyboard and gamepad!

Update 1.2.6
You can finally find key rebinding in the Settings menu, and there are four new achievements to be had!
- Added key rebinding
- Added world-space visual grain
- Added indicator for when player has insufficient credits to equip an item
- Added indicator for intimidated civilians
- Added achievement: Hidden Dough
- Added achievement: Quickest Way In
- Added achievement: Hands Off The Crowd
- Added achievement: I See Only Red
- Improved large explosion sound
- Fixed extreme frame drops for some players when in the equipment store
- Fixed toxic gas emitting when power is disabled
For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com
Changed files in this update