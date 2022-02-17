 Skip to content

A-Star Theft update for 17 February 2022

Key Rebinding for keyboard and gamepad!

Update 1.2.6

You can finally find key rebinding in the Settings menu, and there are four new achievements to be had!

  • Added key rebinding
  • Added world-space visual grain
  • Added indicator for when player has insufficient credits to equip an item
  • Added indicator for intimidated civilians
  • Added achievement: Hidden Dough
  • Added achievement: Quickest Way In
  • Added achievement: Hands Off The Crowd
  • Added achievement: I See Only Red
  • Improved large explosion sound
  • Fixed extreme frame drops for some players when in the equipment store
  • Fixed toxic gas emitting when power is disabled

For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com

