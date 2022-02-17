 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 17 February 2022

Update Notes 17 Feb 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8225146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gave the booking screens a visual overhaul
  • Added abiility to create, delete and modify match gimmicks
  • Added descriptions to match gimmicks
  • Switched the default theme to Aurora
  • Tidied up the edit database pages
  • Altered promotion growth rates, and the show scores needed to grow
  • Added descriptions for the personality traits in the editor
  • Updated the default title image
  • My Workers page shows a little title image beside the champion's name
  • Quick View Workers screen also shows title beside the worker's name
  • Fixed some instances where a workers old contract could cause some issues after rehiring them

Changed files in this update

Pro Wrestling Simulator Windows Depot Depot 1157702
  • Loading history…
Pro Wrestling Simulator Mac Depot Depot 1157703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.