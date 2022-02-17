Update Notes 17 Feb 2022

- Gave the booking screens a visual overhaul
- Added abiility to create, delete and modify match gimmicks
- Added descriptions to match gimmicks
- Switched the default theme to Aurora
- Tidied up the edit database pages
- Altered promotion growth rates, and the show scores needed to grow
- Added descriptions for the personality traits in the editor
- Updated the default title image
- My Workers page shows a little title image beside the champion's name
- Quick View Workers screen also shows title beside the worker's name
- Fixed some instances where a workers old contract could cause some issues after rehiring them
