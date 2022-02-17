V 0.0.3.5
Before I go on to the patch notes; the quick fix I uploaded a couple days ago was a test build with infinite health. Sorry about that. It’s now fixed.
New mission type “VIP”. This is a new main mission type(like “FIGHT” “RESCUE” “DESTROY” etc) that, because it’s a little less straight forward, only has a chance to show up in sector 2 and beyond. Find and rescue the VIP.
You no longer automatically leave a mission after completion. After completing the mission objective your helicopter will land where it dropped you off at the start of the mission and you will need to click on it to leave.
Because of the changes above, there is now a subtle arrow under the player indicating the direction of the helicopter after finishing mission objectives.
New NPC may be found during “Rescue” missions can mark some hostages on your map.
New NPC may be found during “Destroy” missions can mark the generators you need to destroy on your map.
If you attempt to rob the market, you won’t be able to leave until all the guards are defeated.
The player character now has a text confirmation that you have completed the mission objective.
The cursor needs to be further from the player character to look ahead with the camera.
Fixed an issue where the player would become transparent when jumping certain buildings.
Slightly decreased the chance of certain NPC’s from spawning.
Your helicopter pilot makes several different remarks now. Mostly when picking you up after a mission.
