Lumencraft Playtest update for 17 February 2022

[playtest update 2] - 2021-02-17 - VERSION = 4439

Lumencraft Playtest update for 17 February 2022

Added

  • Editor: added tooltips to buildings/objects/enemies
  • Editor: added angle snapping when drawing line
  • Editor: added more floor textures

Changed

  • Editor: separated two types of Suicider monster
  • Editor: allow to collapse menus
  • added option for some monsters to ignore buildings
  • minor tweak to leaderboards
  • tweaks to editor categories appearance
  • building error now differentiates between player and building

Fixes

  • fixed visual glitch with power range of pylons
  • fixed being able to build on some buildings
  • fixed some collectibles not playing sound
  • fixed collectibles from chest not counting towards score
  • fixed extracted Lumen not counting towards score
  • fixed wrong version number

