[playtest update 2] - 2021-02-17 - VERSION = 4439

Added
- Editor: added tooltips to buildings/objects/enemies
- Editor: added angle snapping when drawing line
- Editor: added more floor textures
Changed
- Editor: separated two types of Suicider monster
- Editor: allow to collapse menus
- added option for some monsters to ignore buildings
- minor tweak to leaderboards
- tweaks to editor categories appearance
- building error now differentiates between player and building
Fixes
- fixed visual glitch with power range of pylons
- fixed being able to build on some buildings
- fixed some collectibles not playing sound
- fixed collectibles from chest not counting towards score
- fixed extracted Lumen not counting towards score
- fixed wrong version number
