ARMORED HEAD update for 17 February 2022

Update 1.604

17 February 2022

Update 1.604

Build 8224416

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization

  • robot behavior logic
  • lighting
  • particle systems
  • projectiles

Changed files in this update

ARMORED HEAD Content Depot 805592
  • Loading history…
