We Are One Prologue update for 18 February 2022

Update Notes for 18. February 2022 - Fixes Update

18 February 2022

  • Fix game freeze in Junkyard level when letting go of shield
  • Fix magazines still visible when exploded
  • Fix magazine still grabbed when reloading weapon and still holding down the grab button
  • Changed the controller colours to be more saturated and changed the button highlight color in the tutorial
  • Some visual fixes for terrains and effects
  • Fix exploit in Save a Noob where you could shoot the robot arm behind the container
  • Fix wrong ammo count in Timey Twisty where the spawnpoint behind the wall had 7 instead of 4 shots.
  • Add option to hide the UI on level win by default
  • Fix some cases in levels where the spawnpoint sprite was under the terrain
  • Fix potential bug where you could be stuck in a black screen when the loop ended
  • Some more small UI and tutorial fixes

