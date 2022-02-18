Update Notes for 18. February 2022 - Fixes Update

- Fix game freeze in Junkyard level when letting go of shield
- Fix magazines still visible when exploded
- Fix magazine still grabbed when reloading weapon and still holding down the grab button
- Changed the controller colours to be more saturated and changed the button highlight color in the tutorial
- Some visual fixes for terrains and effects
- Fix exploit in Save a Noob where you could shoot the robot arm behind the container
- Fix wrong ammo count in Timey Twisty where the spawnpoint behind the wall had 7 instead of 4 shots.
- Add option to hide the UI on level win by default
- Fix some cases in levels where the spawnpoint sprite was under the terrain
- Fix potential bug where you could be stuck in a black screen when the loop ended
- Some more small UI and tutorial fixes
We Are One Prologue update for 18 February 2022
