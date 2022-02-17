 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Paws and Leaves - A Thracian Tale Alpha update for 17 February 2022

UI Elements added

Share · View all patches · Build 8223973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI Elements were added so you can now exit, or restart the game. Options are still in development and just a placeholder.

Changed files in this update

Paws and Leaves - A Thracian Tale Playtest Content Depot 1885601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.