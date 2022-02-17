 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 17 February 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1379

Share · View all patches · Build 8223810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

updated ui for open world pvp / initial setup for interactable object scripts

Added warnings for chairs in map editor

added logs for open world pvp mode

added logs for voyage panel display

