 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hunt-or-Haunt update for 17 February 2022

Release Note 2022/02/17

Share · View all patches · Build 8223417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Updated game rules:

    (1) The team score has been changed to "Revival Energy". The character who has died cannot be revived if the energy is exhausted.

    (2) The first team to eliminate all players of the opposing team wins.

    (3) The initial team score is adjusted to 60 points for a 6-player game, 90 points for a 9-player game, and 120 points for a 12-player game.
  2. Hunters saving teammates and using enchantments no longer consume mana.
  3. Reduced the running speed of the Haunt when it is revealed
  4. Reduced the time required to restore mana with a magic circle by 1 second
  5. Reduced the cooldown of the enchantments by 15 seconds
  6. Other bug fixes and optimizations

Changed files in this update

Hunt-or-Haunt Content Depot 1836921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.