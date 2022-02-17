Release Note 2022/02/17

- Updated game rules:
(1) The team score has been changed to "Revival Energy". The character who has died cannot be revived if the energy is exhausted.
(2) The first team to eliminate all players of the opposing team wins.
(3) The initial team score is adjusted to 60 points for a 6-player game, 90 points for a 9-player game, and 120 points for a 12-player game.
- Hunters saving teammates and using enchantments no longer consume mana.
- Reduced the running speed of the Haunt when it is revealed
- Reduced the time required to restore mana with a magic circle by 1 second
- Reduced the cooldown of the enchantments by 15 seconds
- Other bug fixes and optimizations
