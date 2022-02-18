 Skip to content

Nimbus INFINITY update for 18 February 2022

Hotfix 0.4.1

Build 8223354

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We will have a longer follow up post coming in a few hours, stay tuned! For now, here are the changes in this hotfix:

  • Fixed Tofu Mech not movable on parking lot at low framerates

  • Fixed Taiyo getting stuck when approaching others to talk at 90 fps+

  • Fixed wrong shield energy parameter on Ace Difficulty

  • Fixed locked missions selectable with controller

  • Mission 01 Crashsite dialogue now triggers new lines at a reasonable speed

  • Mission 01 Crashsite dialogue lines can now be skipped

  • Increased Tofu Mech speed (larger Mission 01 flow improvement coming at a later time)

  • Fixed Deck Dialogue voices continuing after conversation has been skipped over

  • Improved skip detection with mouse during dialogue

  • Tweaked enemy AI to favor the player more over allies

  • Reduced Warspite reload announcements volume

  • Fixed names not displaying during dialogue on Akatsuki Deck

  • Fixed Room menu typo

  • Fixed missing Room Menu localization

  • Survival Mode high score and Weapons now properly display in the menu

  • Increased Howitzer aim circle size

  • Fixed background edges on 2D hangar

  • Fixed pink medbay room wall

Changed files in this update

