Hotfix 0.4.1

We will have a longer follow up post coming in a few hours, stay tuned! For now, here are the changes in this hotfix:
-
Fixed Tofu Mech not movable on parking lot at low framerates
-
Fixed Taiyo getting stuck when approaching others to talk at 90 fps+
-
Fixed wrong shield energy parameter on Ace Difficulty
-
Fixed locked missions selectable with controller
-
Mission 01 Crashsite dialogue now triggers new lines at a reasonable speed
-
Mission 01 Crashsite dialogue lines can now be skipped
-
Increased Tofu Mech speed (larger Mission 01 flow improvement coming at a later time)
-
Fixed Deck Dialogue voices continuing after conversation has been skipped over
-
Improved skip detection with mouse during dialogue
-
Tweaked enemy AI to favor the player more over allies
-
Reduced Warspite reload announcements volume
-
Fixed names not displaying during dialogue on Akatsuki Deck
-
Fixed Room menu typo
-
Fixed missing Room Menu localization
-
Survival Mode high score and Weapons now properly display in the menu
-
Increased Howitzer aim circle size
-
Fixed background edges on 2D hangar
-
Fixed pink medbay room wall
Changed files in this update