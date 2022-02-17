PAYDAY 2: Update 218.1 Changelog

Update 218.1 Changelog
Update size: 17.4 MB
Hello Heisters
Yesterday we have released the fourth Smuggler Pack from Jiu Feng. We are happy you have received our new DLC so positively. Our work on best possible experience is constant. We hear your reports and we have a bunch of fixes for the lately released weapon pack.
Changes
- Fixed a missing text when equipping the WASP-DS SMG Conversion Kit
- Fixed an issue where Medved-4 Suppressor could be equipped on some unintended weapons
- Fixed an issue where the akimbo shotgun push functionality stopped working
- Fixed an issue where the WASP-DS SMG exclusive skin ammo display did not function properly.
- Fixed a crash where VR players were crashing when playing with charms on primary weapons.
- Fixed a description issue with unseen strike ACED.
Grab your gun - let’s get rich!
OVERKILL_Sebastian
OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.
Changed files in this update