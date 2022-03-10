 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lawn Mowing Simulator update for 10 March 2022

Grow Your business Trim Their Lawns

Share · View all patches · Build 8223297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Dino Safari DLC for Lawn Mowing Simulator is available now! To celebrate the launch, we’re trimming the cost with a 20% discount for the first week!

In the new Dino Safari DLC, players will get to jump into the Jurassic era to navigate their mowers around the fictional Dino Safari Park and keep the lawns pristine around models of giant T-rexes, cunning raptors and gentle herbivores and many more. The DLC includes four new contract locations; the Cretaceous Canyon, Herbivore Valley, Raptor Enclosure and T-Rex Paddock, as well as 12 new career contracts, four new valuables to find in Career mode and six new achievements. Happy Lawn-ch Day!

Changed files in this update

Lawnmowing Simulator Content Depot 1480561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.