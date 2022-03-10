Grow Your business Trim Their Lawns

The Dino Safari DLC for Lawn Mowing Simulator is available now! To celebrate the launch, we’re trimming the cost with a 20% discount for the first week!

In the new Dino Safari DLC, players will get to jump into the Jurassic era to navigate their mowers around the fictional Dino Safari Park and keep the lawns pristine around models of giant T-rexes, cunning raptors and gentle herbivores and many more. The DLC includes four new contract locations; the Cretaceous Canyon, Herbivore Valley, Raptor Enclosure and T-Rex Paddock, as well as 12 new career contracts, four new valuables to find in Career mode and six new achievements. Happy Lawn-ch Day!