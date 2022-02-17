Update 1 - Patch Notes

The first update of Skew Pong is out, bringing new content, better gamepad support as well as a few bug fixes.
List of Changes
Gameplay
- Added new "Invert Gravity" advanced match setting.
Stats & Achievments
- Added new Own Goal match statistics.
- Added an achievment for scoring an own goal.
Gamepad Support
- Remapped the controls in menu to match common standards. A lot of people were struggling in menus due to that.
- Added Left & Right Triggers as an alternative control to Joystick/Arrows.
- Added rumble/vibration feedback upon hitting the ball and scoring points.
- Vibration Intensity can be adjusted (or turned off) through a slider in the settings.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed paddles' position drifting away after a long period of time. It was only noticeable after several hours of continuous gameplay.
- Fixed the ball ignoring the round start animation after pausing/unpausing the game in between rounds.
Changed files in this update