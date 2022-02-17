 Skip to content

Skew Pong update for 17 February 2022

Update 1 - Patch Notes

Patch Notes

The first update of Skew Pong is out, bringing new content, better gamepad support as well as a few bug fixes.

List of Changes

Gameplay
  • Added new "Invert Gravity" advanced match setting.
Stats & Achievments
  • Added new Own Goal match statistics.
  • Added an achievment for scoring an own goal.
Gamepad Support
  • Remapped the controls in menu to match common standards. A lot of people were struggling in menus due to that.
  • Added Left & Right Triggers as an alternative control to Joystick/Arrows.
  • Added rumble/vibration feedback upon hitting the ball and scoring points.
  • Vibration Intensity can be adjusted (or turned off) through a slider in the settings.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed paddles' position drifting away after a long period of time. It was only noticeable after several hours of continuous gameplay.
  • Fixed the ball ignoring the round start animation after pausing/unpausing the game in between rounds.

