Version 0.8.1 released Feb 18, 2022

Improvements
**
- SR-1765 [GRAPH] Improve tree models for different planets
- SR-665 [DEV] Road are now saved and loaded to prevent new road layout
- SR-1272 [AUDIO] Reduce "space music" length
- Improve tree scaling when converting moon’s trees
- Improve resources locations scaling on moons
- SR-1030 [PERF] Improve save loading time
- SR-1537 [DEV] Performance improvement pass
- SR-1782 [UI] Tune the save/load panel scroll speed
- SR-1764 [GRAPH] Pollution visual is not tied linearly to the moon’s pollution percentage
- SR-1727 [DEV] When the woodcutter’s hut is full, trees are not chopped down**
Balancing
SR-1785 [GD] Increase tree grow time, woodcutter plant time and chop down time
**
- Planted every [4h -> 10h]
- Cut down every [12h -> 24h]
- Tree grow rate [4h -> 38.4h]
- The first tree of a woodcutter is now planted as soon as the building is built and manned**
SR-1791 [GD] Increase moons size
**
- Soriis radius: 120m -> 150m
- Soriis orbit radius: 6600m -> 7800m
- Tinar radius: 180m -> 210m
- Timar orbit radius: 3240m -> 3600m
- Velaa radius: 240m -> 270m
- Velaa orbit radius: 4470m -> 5400m**
Misc
SR-1789 [GD] City center range has been increased [60m -> 75m]
SR-1790 [GD] Medical center range has been increased [36m -> 45m]
Fixes
- SR-1794 - [BUG] Fix a grid error for pathfinding that was hidden there for a long time
- Fix savegame loading that was duplicating orphan trees
- SR-1773 [BUG][FEEDBACK] When deleting woodcutter, it seems that the tree effect was not taken into account anymore
Changed files in this update