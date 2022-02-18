 Skip to content

Moons of Ardan update for 18 February 2022

Version 0.8.1 released Feb 18, 2022

Improvements

**

  • SR-1765 [GRAPH] Improve tree models for different planets

  • SR-665 [DEV] Road are now saved and loaded to prevent new road layout
  • SR-1272 [AUDIO] Reduce "space music" length
  • Improve tree scaling when converting moon’s trees
  • Improve resources locations scaling on moons
  • SR-1030 [PERF] Improve save loading time
  • SR-1537 [DEV] Performance improvement pass
  • SR-1782 [UI] Tune the save/load panel scroll speed
  • SR-1764 [GRAPH] Pollution visual is not tied linearly to the moon’s pollution percentage
  • SR-1727 [DEV] When the woodcutter’s hut is full, trees are not chopped down**

Balancing

SR-1785 [GD] Increase tree grow time, woodcutter plant time and chop down time

**

  • Planted every [4h -> 10h]
  • Cut down every [12h -> 24h]
  • Tree grow rate [4h -> 38.4h]
  • The first tree of a woodcutter is now planted as soon as the building is built and manned**

SR-1791 [GD] Increase moons size

**

  • Soriis radius: 120m -> 150m
  • Soriis orbit radius: 6600m -> 7800m
  • Tinar radius: 180m -> 210m
  • Timar orbit radius: 3240m -> 3600m
  • Velaa radius: 240m -> 270m
  • Velaa orbit radius: 4470m -> 5400m**

Misc



SR-1789 [GD] City center range has been increased [60m -> 75m]

SR-1790 [GD] Medical center range has been increased [36m -> 45m]

Fixes

  • SR-1794 - [BUG] Fix a grid error for pathfinding that was hidden there for a long time
  • Fix savegame loading that was duplicating orphan trees
  • SR-1773 [BUG][FEEDBACK] When deleting woodcutter, it seems that the tree effect was not taken into account anymore

