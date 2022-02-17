Dear Leaf Blowers,
I'm excited to announce that update v2.8.0 is available RIGHT NOW. More content, more upgrades, more leaves to blow.
The Android version is currently being reviewed as it needs to be approved by Google. Maybe in 2 hours, maybe in 2 days, maybe in a week? Who knows. I'll post an announcement as soon as it's approved.
Enough talk, here's the changelog:
- Leaf Relics: [spoiler]Leaf Relics are almost as old as the universe. Relics boost your blowing damage by an overwhelming amount, but they require Leafscended Leaves to be effective.[/spoiler]
- Leafscended Leaves: [spoiler]Leafscended Leaves paired with Leaf Relics = $$$. This process requires a high number of leaves, but it's worth the price.[/spoiler]
- New Steam DLC: Materials Pack
- New Leaf: [spoiler]Sacred Leaves[/spoiler]
- 4 new areas
- Seeds added: [spoiler]Gem Leaves, Mulch Seeds (Meeds), Ancient Leaves[/spoiler]
- Several more upgrades, including offline BLC/MLC
- Auto-use Artifacts
- More alchemy recipes
- More achievements added
- Achievement sprites added
- Autobuy performance improved
- Bartender riddle (can you solve it?)
- Craft sets: load/save craft sets quickly
- Pet teams: load/save pet teams quickly
- Tabs: some menus were split into different tabs to improve the UI
- Cloud save enabled for users with a Humble North account (used for cross-platform saves)
- Navigate through menus with left/right arrow keys
- Hippo doesn't walk anymore while standing still
- Some general performance improvements
- Resource FX simplified so resource objects of the same leaf type get merged
Changed files in this update