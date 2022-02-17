 Skip to content

赋灵牌 update for 17 February 2022

2022021701更新说明

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
界面
  • 调整部分界面显示效果。
赋灵竞技探险模式
  • 削弱遭遇怪物数量。
  • 对战成功获得角色经验，小怪300，强敌500，领主900。

