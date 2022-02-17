 Skip to content

The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 17 February 2022

Version 3.0.3 Patch

Build 8222505

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've fixed a bug that could cause the Rune Grid to crash the game to the desktop

-We've fixed some bugs with the launcher.

-We have started adding maps that are missing to the Mapping Tool. This will be addressed in a future update which will help when locating Energy Sources from sectors of space.

-We've performed some graphic updates.

Changed files in this update

The Dawning Clocks Of Time Content Depot 1730631
