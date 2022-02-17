-We've fixed a bug that could cause the Rune Grid to crash the game to the desktop
-We've fixed some bugs with the launcher.
-We have started adding maps that are missing to the Mapping Tool. This will be addressed in a future update which will help when locating Energy Sources from sectors of space.
-We've performed some graphic updates.
The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 17 February 2022
Version 3.0.3 Patch
Changed files in this update