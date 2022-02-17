Update - 02/17/2022

Hello everyone!
Additions
- Added a new specialty: The Sharpshooter
- In combat, when stationed at the lookout with a musket, he is not taken into account during boardings but shoots at important enemies with priority and more efficiency.
- It is acquired by having a sailor work the lookout
- An animation has been added for a successful shot from the lookout on an enemy during a boarding
- An indication about it has been added in the book of knowledge
- A symbol has been created for the sharpshooter:
Changes
- Generation of the minimum Y-position of the islands lowered, so that the chances of generation of the islands and cities are identical in the North and in the South
- Rewrote some of the negotiation phrases when encountering a ship and added the importance of wind strength in the calculation of the second response
- A ship encounter can no longer occur right after a fight
- Ship encounters will no longer be able to be chained together over several watches, avoiding that most of the events are those
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the achievement "Richer than a king" would not validate, because the amount of gold tested was not the right one
- Fixed a bug that sometimes displayed a noble prisoner in the holds when he did not exist, and that could block the event that allows to discover a noble in an enemy ship
- Fixed a bug in the code that sometimes took into account a galley that did not exist
- Fixed a bug that could cause "The Revenger" to appear without any marooned sailors
- Fixed a display bug on the Boatswain's sheet
Have a nice day or evening.
