A pirate quartermaster update for 17 February 2022

Update - 02/17/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Additions

- Added a new specialty: The Sharpshooter
  • In combat, when stationed at the lookout with a musket, he is not taken into account during boardings but shoots at important enemies with priority and more efficiency.
  • It is acquired by having a sailor work the lookout
  • An animation has been added for a successful shot from the lookout on an enemy during a boarding
  • An indication about it has been added in the book of knowledge
  • A symbol has been created for the sharpshooter:

Changes

  • Generation of the minimum Y-position of the islands lowered, so that the chances of generation of the islands and cities are identical in the North and in the South
  • Rewrote some of the negotiation phrases when encountering a ship and added the importance of wind strength in the calculation of the second response
  • A ship encounter can no longer occur right after a fight
  • Ship encounters will no longer be able to be chained together over several watches, avoiding that most of the events are those

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the achievement "Richer than a king" would not validate, because the amount of gold tested was not the right one
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes displayed a noble prisoner in the holds when he did not exist, and that could block the event that allows to discover a noble in an enemy ship
  • Fixed a bug in the code that sometimes took into account a galley that did not exist
  • Fixed a bug that could cause "The Revenger" to appear without any marooned sailors
  • Fixed a display bug on the Boatswain's sheet

Have a nice day or evening.

