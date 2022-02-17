 Skip to content

Quest Of Graal update for 17 February 2022

Quest Of Graal Polish version

Build 8222120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now play the Polish version of Quest Of Graal.

@kantallive (https://twitter.com/kantallive) did a great job on translating Quest Of Graal into polish.

Let us know if you are interested in another language for the game!

Changed files in this update

Quest Of Graal Content Depot 1765701
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Quest Of Graal Linux Depot 1765702
  • Loading history…
