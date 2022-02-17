 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Escape Simulator update for 17 February 2022

Big Room Editor update is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8222081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Alchemist has arrived! 🧙

Earlier this month, we asked our community to vote between four potential asset packages for the room editor. Out of these packages, The Alchemist package got the most votes by far. So now it's time for all of you to work your magic!

Additional Room Editor updates

New assets:

• Skyboxes

• New effects

New logic items:

• Open link: Players can open links to Steam, Steam Community, or Wikipedia URLs.

• And/Or/XOR /Not gates on the Lock object

• Activator that can enable or disable objects

Features:

• Button, Animation, Lock, Trigger, and Slot have new Output Value field that can be changed

• Code optimizations

But wait, there's more!

Finally, the latest update also includes:

• Steam Deck support

• Internal rework of networking - it should work much better for the community rooms now!

• Linux and Mac graphical fixes

• Daily Picks rework

• Added additional custom level packs

• 388 commits of tweaks and fixes

Changed files in this update

Escape Simulator Windows Depot 1435791
  • Loading history…
Escape Simulator Mac Depot 1435792
  • Loading history…
Escape Simulator Linux Depot 1435793
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.