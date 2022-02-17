 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies update for 17 February 2022

Update 1.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8221902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.3.3

-Made Majikk Key super easy, barely an inconvenience!

-Fixed a softlock that could happen in eeon cave before getting the airship

Changed files in this update

Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies Windows Depot 725411
  • Loading history…
Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies Linux Depot 725412
  • Loading history…
Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies Mac OS X Depot 725413
  • Loading history…
Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies Windows x64 Depot 725414
  • Loading history…
Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies Linux x64 Depot 725415
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.