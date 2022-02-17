Changelog 1.3.3
-Made Majikk Key super easy, barely an inconvenience!
-Fixed a softlock that could happen in eeon cave before getting the airship
Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies update for 17 February 2022
Update 1.3.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
