An express bunch of new balance changes and fixes made after several playtests to improve the experience of the recent update.
[General]
- Enemies killed by outsider masks now leave souls
- Item names in TAB inventory now are in square brackets to make an inventory more readable
Next sources of experience are now proportionally distributed between all masks in a set, a current one gets twice as much experience than any other
- Defeating Lacuna
- Completing challenges
[LACUNA]
- Decreased Lacuna's chance for a doubled action to prevent Lacuna's sudden frenzies
- Decreased a number of enemies that needs to be next to player for Lacuna to spawn a Lacunal Ward
[Modes]
Breach Mode:
- Enemies' progression bonus now is randomized from +0 to +4 instead of a flat +4 increase
Angst Mode:
- Mask loss now only halves mask's experience instead of fully resetting it
[Object Reworks]
- Sacrificial Altar: now Altar releases a soul of a dead mask to get additional energy and experience
[Mask Reworks]
Revalg:
- Colossus Stroll: Now damage equals to Soulpower*Weight instead of just Soulpower
[Bug Fixes]
- Hallucinations now don't approach during challenge levels
- Otto's crash due improper Soulpower value reference was fixed
- Fixed chest counter not properly showing chests on a stage after leaving a challenge/interchasm stage
- Fixed crash on a mutation after a purification
Changed files in this update