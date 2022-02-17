 Skip to content

Frail Faces update for 17 February 2022

v0.15.1

Build 8221818

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An express bunch of new balance changes and fixes made after several playtests to improve the experience of the recent update.

[General]

  • Enemies killed by outsider masks now leave souls
  • Item names in TAB inventory now are in square brackets to make an inventory more readable

Next sources of experience are now proportionally distributed between all masks in a set, a current one gets twice as much experience than any other

  • Defeating Lacuna
  • Completing challenges

[LACUNA]

  • Decreased Lacuna's chance for a doubled action to prevent Lacuna's sudden frenzies
  • Decreased a number of enemies that needs to be next to player for Lacuna to spawn a Lacunal Ward

[Modes]

Breach Mode:

  • Enemies' progression bonus now is randomized from +0 to +4 instead of a flat +4 increase

Angst Mode:

  • Mask loss now only halves mask's experience instead of fully resetting it

[Object Reworks]

  • Sacrificial Altar: now Altar releases a soul of a dead mask to get additional energy and experience

[Mask Reworks]

Revalg:

  • Colossus Stroll: Now damage equals to Soulpower*Weight instead of just Soulpower

[Bug Fixes]

  • Hallucinations now don't approach during challenge levels
  • Otto's crash due improper Soulpower value reference was fixed
  • Fixed chest counter not properly showing chests on a stage after leaving a challenge/interchasm stage
  • Fixed crash on a mutation after a purification

